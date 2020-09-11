Sam Morsy: Middlesbrough sign Wigan captain for undisclosed fee
Last updated on .From the section Middlesbrough
Middlesbrough have signed Wigan Athletic captain Sam Morsy for an undisclosed fee on a three-year deal.
The 29-year-old midfielder made 155 league appearances after joining from Chesterfield in January 2016.
The Latics were relegated to League One last season after being hit with a 12-point deduction for entering administration in July.
In a letter to Wigan supporters, Egypt international Morsy said he was leaving the club with "a heavy heart".
