Last updated on .From the section Middlesbrough

Sam Morsy is an Egypt international

Middlesbrough have signed Wigan Athletic captain Sam Morsy for an undisclosed fee on a three-year deal.

The 29-year-old midfielder made 155 league appearances after joining from Chesterfield in January 2016.

The Latics were relegated to League One last season after being hit with a 12-point deduction for entering administration in July.

In a letter to Wigan supporters, Egypt international Morsy said he was leaving the club with "a heavy heart". external-link

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.