Sam Morsy: Middlesbrough sign Wigan captain for undisclosed fee

Last updated on .From the section Middlesbrough

Sam Morsy
Sam Morsy is an Egypt international

Middlesbrough have signed Wigan Athletic captain Sam Morsy for an undisclosed fee on a three-year deal.

The 29-year-old midfielder made 155 league appearances after joining from Chesterfield in January 2016.

The Latics were relegated to League One last season after being hit with a 12-point deduction for entering administration in July.

In a letter to Wigan supporters, Egypt international Morsy said he was leaving the club with "a heavy heart".external-link

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Top Stories

Explore the BBC