Champions Nomads 'will rise to the challenge'

Connah's Quay Nomads manager Andy Morrison believes rivals The New Saints will start the Cymru Premier season as title favourites.

Nomads won the Cymru Premier for the first time in a disrupted 2019-20 season to end Saints' run of eight consecutive title wins.

The new season begins on Saturday, with Nomads at home to Bala Town.

"When the odds come out for the title I'd imagine TNS will still be clear favourites," Morrison said.

"They've been there for over a decade at the very top, with so many good things in place and ultimately the biggest budget, which is the keys to the kingdom for me.

"In every league you want to be working with the biggest budget to get the best you can.

"But we proved last year our budget was half what TNS' was and we beat them to the title.

"There's no reason why this year with a slight improvement, albeit still only probably two thirds what TNS' is, we are able to challenge and make sure we make it a proper title race."

Former Manchester City captain Morrison has been announced as manager of the season following a 2019-20 campaign in which his side also won the Nathaniel MG Cup.

Morrison says the champions will be "there to be shot at" and also expects Bala Town and Barry Town to be title challengers.

"We're ready, there's a great energy in the camp," Morrison added.

"It's been a long time coming but we're ready to go."