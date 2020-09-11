Leighton Baines returns to Everton as part of coaching staff
Last updated on .From the section Everton
Former defender Leighton Baines has rejoined Everton as part of the club's coaching staff.
Baines, 35, who retired in July to end a 13-year spell at the Toffees, becomes Everton's first professional development coach.
He will help young first-team players and those in the under-23 and under-18 teams, both on and off the pitch.
David Unsworth has been named the new academy director while continuing as the under-23s manager.