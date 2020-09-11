Stephen McLaughlin: Mansfield Town sign former Southend United winger
Last updated on .From the section Mansfield
Mansfield have signed winger Stephen McLaughlin on a short-term deal.
The 30-year-old was part of the Southend side that won promotion to League One in May 2015 and made a total of 158 league appearances for the club.
He could make his debut for the Stags in Saturday's League Two opener against Tranmere on Saturday.
"He has a terrific work rate and attitude, so will fit into our dressing room really well," boss Graham Coughlan told the club website.
