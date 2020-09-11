Last updated on .From the section Oxford Utd

League One side Oxford United have signed striker Sam Winnall on an initial two-year contract after his release by Sheffield Wednesday.

The former Barnsley and Scunthorpe player, 29, scored two goals in 17 appearances for the Owls last season.

Winnall's deal includes the option of a further year at the Kassam Stadium.

"They are a very good footballing side and create a lot of chances so hopefully I can come here and score goals," he told the club website.

Oxford boss Karl Robinson, who signed a new deal earlier this week, said: "It was important that we had another experienced striker in the building before the season starts and Sam has scored goals and caused problems for defences wherever he has been."

