Last updated on .From the section National League

AFC Fylde won the FA Trophy at Non-League Finals Day in 2019

The FA Trophy and FA Vase finals, which were due to take place on Sunday, 27 September, have been postponed by the Football Association.

The decision follows the release of the government's updated guidelines for sporting events, amid a rise in coronavirus cases in the UK.

Non-League Finals Day was set to have up to 1,000 supporters in attendance as part of a government pilot scheme.

A new date for the two matches at Wembley Stadium is yet to be confirmed.

"We understand how important it is for the participating clubs' fans to be able to attend," said a statement on the FA website. external-link

"We will continue to work closely with the relevant authorities on how we can bring spectators back in a safe and secure manner and further information will be confirmed in due course."