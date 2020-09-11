Last updated on .From the section Dundee Utd

Florent Hoti intends to make his mark on the Scottish Premiership and international stage with Kosovo after joining Dundee United.

The attacking midfielder, 19, moves from Rochdale for an undisclosed fee, having impressed on trial on Tannadice.

The Manchester-born, Kosovo Under-21 hopeful has signed a two-year deal.

"I'm buzzing to play for such a big club. I'll try to help United in the top flight but playing for my national team is something I want," he said.

