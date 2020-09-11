Last updated on .From the section Rochdale

Stephen Humphrys scored 10 times in 31 league appearances for Southend

Rochdale have re-signed Southend United forward Stephen Humphrys for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old has signed a two-year contract with the League One club, where he spent the second half of the 2017-18 season on loan.

"As soon as I heard there was interest, I 100% wanted to come back here," he told the club website.

"I pushed me agent to do everything he could to get me here and I'm absolutely delighted."

