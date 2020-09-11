Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Rhian Brewster (right) has impressed under Jurgen Klopp (left) during pre-season having shone while on loan at Swansea City in 2019-20

Manager Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool have yet to decide on the future of forward Rhian Brewster, who is a transfer target for several clubs.

Brewster, 20, scored 11 goals in 22 appearances on loan at Championship side Swansea City last season.

The Swans are keen to loan him again this term but face competition from Premier League clubs such as Sheffield United and Brighton.

"Wonderful kid, big talent," said Klopp.

"The decisions about the squad are just not finished yet. We don't have to yet.

"We are really with him and think about his development. How we can use him. So there's nothing to say on loans. Nothing is decided."

Brewster impressed for Liverpool during their pre-season friendlies and came on as a substitute in the Community Shield against Arsenal - but missed his penalty as Klopp's side lost in a shootout.

He is highly regarded at Anfield and there is a possibility that Liverpool could keep him for their Premier League title defence this season.

However, the Reds are also reportedly considering selling him permanently, with the protection of a buy-back clause.

If Brewster is allowed to leave permanently or on loan, there will be a number of clubs eager to snap him up.

Interest from Premier League clubs such as Sheffield United prompted Swansea head coach Steve Cooper to admit he was losing hope of re-signing the forward he previously worked with when he led England to Under-17 World Cup glory in 2017.

The Swans are also considering a loan move for Brighton striker Viktor Gyokeres.

The 22-year-old, who has won two caps for Sweden, spent last season on loan at St Pauli in the German Bundesliga 2.