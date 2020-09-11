Lukaku has a conspiracy theory on Fifa 21 rating

Last updated on .From the section Football

The ratings for Fifa 21 are causing controversy.

You can never please everyone. Each year, with the same reassuring regularity, the player ratings for the new game come out and half the internet spit their dummies out.

So, let's have a look at who's been upgraded, who's been downgraded and whose toys have been lobbed out of the pram.

Aymeric Laporte has been stopped in his tracks

The makers of the game had small comfort for the Manchester City defender too.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has a conspiracy theory about his shooting rating

The PFA Young Player of the Year might point to his thunderbolt against Leicester as evidence.

There are 10 Liverpool players amongst the top 100 in the game this year.

Meanwhile, Manchester United fans might want to look away

And this comparison will rile some people

Jordan Henderson led Liverpool to their first Premier League trophy last year and was named Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year, while Paul Pogba was injured for much of the campaign. Which set of fans will be more offended by this?

Elsewhere, Haaland climbs the ranks

The wonderkid bagged 44 goals in 40 appearances, across all competitions, last season.

Immobile in name only

And finally, Romelu Lukaku is not a happy man

Well, this is dignified...

Seriously, he's not letting it go…

Does he have a point?

He's rated 85 overall, one lower than last year, after scoring 34 goals in 51 appearances in Italy last campaign.

Don't worry, Rom. Always next year.