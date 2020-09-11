Last updated on .From the section Port Vale

Harry McKirdy has also previously played for Newport County, Crewe and Stevenage

Port Vale have signed former Carlisle United forward Harry McKirdy on a one-year contract.

The 23-year-old, who came through Aston Villa's academy, scored 11 times in 38 games in all competitions last term, but was released by Carlisle in May.

Vale's chief executive Colin Garlick said: "This is a young man who knows where the goal is.

"We have made some quality additions to the squad and that should conclude our business in the transfer window."

