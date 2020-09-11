Last updated on .From the section Burton Albion

Kieran O'Hara joined Manchester United at the age of eight

Burton Albion have re-signed Republic of Ireland international goalkeeper Kieran O'Hara on a two-year deal after his departure from Manchester United.

The 24-year-old spent last season on loan with the Brewers keeping 12 clean sheets from 43 appearances for the League One side.

Manager Jake Buxton told the club website: external-link "We're delighted to get our number one target.

"The goalkeeping department and the rest of the squad is very competitive."

