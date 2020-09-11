Last updated on .From the section Doncaster

Doncaster Rovers have signed West Bromwich Albion forward Rayhaan Tulloch on a season-long loan.

The 19-year-old reunites with manager Darren Moore and assistant Jamie Smith, having worked with them during their time together at the Hawthorns.

Tulloch, who can play anywhere across the frontline, has made five FA Cup appearances for the Baggies, but has yet to play a league match.

He could make his debut in the League One opener against MK Dons on Saturday.

