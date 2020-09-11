Newcastle's Florian Lejeune joins La Liga side Alaves on loan
Last updated on .From the section European Football
Newcastle centre-back Florian Lejeune has joined Spanish La Liga side Alaves on a season-long loan.
The Frenchman, 29, joined from Eibar in 2017 for a reported £8.7m and has played 46 times for the club.
He has been hampered by injury while in England, including a thigh problem that meant he didn't play last season after the Premier League's restart.
Lejeune's last Newcastle appearance was against Everton in January when scored twice in a 2-2 draw.