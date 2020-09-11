Last updated on .From the section Leeds United

Bielsa and Leeds won 28 games in the Championship last season

Marcelo Bielsa has signed a new one-year contract to continue as Leeds United manager, the club has confirmed.

The 65-year-old's contract expired at the end of last season after he led Leeds back to the Premier League.

The Argentinean said on Thursday he had agreed a new deal with the Whites now confirming the contract which runs until the end of the season.

Leeds' first game in the top-flight after a 16-year absence is against champions Liverpool on Saturday.

Bielsa joined on a two-year deal, with the option of a third year, in June 2018.

Leeds missed out on promotion in his first year in charge, losing to Derby County in the Championship play-off semi-finals, but finished 10 points clear of West Brom to win last season's title.