We may only be six games into the Scottish Premiership season, but it hasn't stopped some bold predictions from being made.

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin has already stated "there is very little between eight" Scottish Premiership sides this season following his club's last outing, away to St Johnstone.

The Paisley team's 1-0 defeat at McDiarmid Park sparked the Irishman to admit he believes Celtic, Rangers, Hibernian and Aberdeen will occupy the top four spots, but the remaining eight clubs are all "capable of beating the other."

Could we already be looking at a campaign where up to eight teams are involved in a relegation dogfight? Let's look at the contenders...

St Mirren

Despite Goodwin's comments, St Mirren are enjoying their best start to a top-flight campaign in nine years and are four points better off than they were last season.

The Paisley side's defensive record was key to survival last term, and Goodwin's men have carried that on by conceding just five goals from as many matches so far, with three coming in one game against league leaders Rangers. However, the Paisley club currently sit just four points off a relegation play-off place.

St Johnstone

As for St Johnstone, there was an element of the unknown when Callum Davidson was tasked with filling the void left by Tommy Wright as manager at McDiarmid Park.

However, the former player and assistant manager has made an impressive start to his managerial career as the Perth club sit level with St Mirren on seven points, which is also a tally four better than the same stage last term.

Ross County

Ross County have also made a promising start, but like St Mirren they suffered a 1-0 defeat in their most recent outing away to Livingston.

The Highlanders had the worst defensive record in the league last season, conceding an average of two goals per game. However, under the sole guidance of Stuart Kettlewell, County have halved that figure and sit fifth in the table.

Dundee United

Premiership newcomers Dundee United can also be satisfied with their start to the season. Micky Mellon appears to have his side structured and well organised, but a 4-0 defeat at Rugby Park last time out will pose a warning about the step up in class his side have to deal with.

The Tannadice club have also registered the lowest amount of shots on target in the league at 14 further emphasising the need to get last season's 28-goal man Lawrence Shankland - who has not featured since the opening day - back in the side.

Kilmarnock & Livingston

Kilmarnock were enduring their worst start to a season since 2017 until they dispatched United in clinical fashion last time out. And despite Alex Dyer's men sitting ninth in the table, the Ayrshire club boast the best shot-to-goal conversion rate in the division with 12.9%.

As for Livingston, their 4-1 loss to Hibs on the second weekend of the season was their first defeat in seven home league games. Gary Holt's men only conceded eight goals at home in the entirety of last season but shipped half of that total in one game against Jack Ross' side.

Since then, Holt has galvanised his players to restore the resolute home form that was key in achieving a top-six finish last season, as the two home games that have followed against Rangers and Ross County have resulted in two clean sheets and four points.

With both wins for Kilmarnock and Livingston coming at a crucial time before the international break, Dyer and Holt will be hoping this will be the spark that ignites their seasons.

Hamilton Academical

Hamilton Academical have made a habit of proving doubters wrong in their quests for survival down the years, but even the most optimistic Accies fan would have been concerned at their start this season.

Brian Rice's men failed to register a single point from their opening three games, the first time they had failed to do so in the top flight in over a decade. However, they bounced back with a crucial derby win over Motherwell before being outclassed by Rangers last time out.

The advantage Accies have is they have been here before, and the side from the south of Lanarkshire have the experience and knowhow when it comes to surviving in the Premiership.

Motherwell

However, the same cannot necessarily be said for local rivals Motherwell. After last season's third-place finish, the Fir Park club are now enduring their worst start to a top-flight campaign in 20 years, with a killer instinct in front of goal severely hampering Stephen Robinson's side.

Robinson's men have registered the third most shots in the league but have the lowest percentage of efforts on target with 18.52%. They have also scored just two goals in six games.

With the squad Robinson has at his disposal, the Fir Park faithful will be expecting the tide to turn sooner rather than later, but Hearts fans will be quick to remind them that no squad is too good to go down.