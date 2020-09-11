Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Joe Aribo has scored once in three appearances for Rangers this season

Rangers will be without Joe Aribo for between four and six weeks because of the ankle strain that caused him to miss the last two games.

The midfielder, 24, was absent for the wins over Kilmarnock and Hamilton Academical with the problem.

Aribo has suffered a further setback, but does not need an operation.

"It is a big blow but it is actually good news as it could have required surgery. We hope he can be back in four weeks," said manager Steven Gerrard.

Aribo is set to miss four Scottish Premiership games as well as Rangers' opening Europa League tie with Lincoln Red Imps. He is also a doubt for the derby with Celtic on 17 October.

Gerrard, whose side welcome Dundee United on Saturday, confirmed that Cedric Itten, Borna Barisic and Jermain Defoe are all back in full training, but that Allan McGregor will have a scan on a knee issue.

Alfredo Morelos is also available and has been working with the fitness coaches "off his own back", having had just one day off during the international break.

Against United, Rangers will be aiming for a record seventh consecutive clean sheet to start the season - breaking the mark set by Celtic in 1906.

That form - which has taken the Ibrox side to the top of the division - has earned Gerrard the manager of the month award for August, with attacker Ryan Kent winning the players' prize.

The English forward has been subject of interest from Leeds United, but his manager has been delighted with how Kent has performed.

"Ryan has been in sensational form," Gerrard added. "He has been fantastic to work with and hasn't let any noise affect him. He is happy, settled and enjoying his football."

Kent himself insisted he is "happy where I am" and is in a "very good position".

"I've always wanted to finally find a club that I am settled," he said. "I am now in a position that I can put it all together and enjoy my football at Rangers."