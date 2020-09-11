Last updated on .From the section Fleetwood

Jayson Leutwiler's last Blackburn appearance came in the FA Cup in January

Fleetwood Town have signed Canada goalkeeper Jayson Leutwiler after he left Blackburn earlier this summer.

The 31-year-old played just 13 times in three seasons at Ewood Park but made 140 appearances in the previous three years while with Shrewsbury.

Leutwiler, who started his career with Swiss side Basel, has played in England since moving to Middlesbrough in 2014.

He will provide cover for Fleetwood's Alex Cairns, with fellow keeper Joel Coleman out with a hamstring injury. external-link

