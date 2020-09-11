Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

West Ham Women have moved to Dagenham's ground this summer

The planned crowd pilot at West Ham's Women's Super League match against Arsenal is to go ahead as planned.

Up to 1,000 supporters will be allowed into Dagenham's Chigwell Construction Stadium on Saturday.

Test events planned for a League Two match at Cambridge United and T20 Blast fixture at Yorkshire have been cancelled after new government advice.

"The safety and well-being of our fans, players and staff remains the club's absolute priority," West Ham said.

The club added that the Football Association, Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), Barking and Dagenham Council, Dagenham & Redbridge FC and the Safety Advisory Group had "given their full backing and support to continue with this match as a pilot event".

DCMS has reduced the number of people that can attend sporting events to 1,000 following the increase in the number of positive coronavirus cases in the UK, with the government restricting social gatherings to a maximum of six people from Monday.

Fans will also be at the Premiership rugby union game between Gloucester and Harlequins, at Kingsholm on Monday.