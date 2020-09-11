Last updated on .From the section Irish

Both Linfield and Coleraine face home ties in Europe

Both Linfield and Coleraine's Europa League second qualifying round games will be streamed live on the BBC Sport website on Thursday night.

The Bannsiders are at home to Scottish Premiership side Motherwell in a 19:30 kick-off at the Showgrounds.

The Blues, meanwhile, face Maltese champions Floriana at Windsor Park, starting 15 minutes later.

Thomas Kane will be on commentary at the Showgrounds alongside former St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright.

Michael Clarke will be joined on the mic by regular pundit Liam Beckett for the Irish Premiership holders' encounter.

David Healy's men are entering the competition at this stage after losing to Legia Warsaw in their Champions League qualifier last month.

Coleraine secured a shock penalty shoot-out win over NK Maribor of Slovenia to make it through to face Motherwell, who defeated Glentoran in the last round.