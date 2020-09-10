Last updated on .From the section Wigan

Wigan start the 2020-21 campaign with a trip to Ipswich on Sunday

Wigan Athletic have been given verbal permission from the EFL to start the league season under administration.

The Latics were deducted 12 points by the English Football League when they were placed in administration in July, which saw them relegated to League One.

Administrators Begbies Traynor set a deadline of 31 August for the club to be sold but that has now passed.

Wigan, who are set to appoint John Sheridan as manager, start the season with a trip to Ipswich Town on Sunday.

In a short statement on the club website, joint administrator Gerald Krasner said: "In a conversation with the EFL on Thursday night I have been verbally informed that we have permission to start the season under the administration."