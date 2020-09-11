Last updated on .From the section Motherwell

Liam Donnelly sent his spot-kick wide against Ross County in Motherwell's 1-0 defeat

Motherwell midfielder Liam Donnelly is out until the new year after undergoing knee surgery.

The Northern Ireland international, 24, was initially expected to be out for two months from August, but now faces a lengthy period on the sidelines.

Donnelly played in Motherwell's opening fixture this season but has not featured since.

"Liam was down seeing the specialist yesterday," said manager Stephen Robinson.

"It was a little bit worse than we feared so we are probably looking into the new year."

Robinson has stressed the need for his team to "win ugly" after a frustrating start to the season.

Last year's third-placed team currently sit bottom of the standings without a league win to their name.

Prior to St Johnstone's visit to Fir Park on Saturday, the Motherwell manager says he has faith in his team.

"We have the players who can dictate games but to get an end product you have to do the dirty things in the game, " said Robinson.

"Having a bit of devilment and knowing how to win the game [is important].

"It's educating them. The boys I had a little dig at as a collective, they have really come to the fore, and that's how you turn things around."