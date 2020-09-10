Scottish Gossip:
Next month's Old Firm game is likely to be played without any fans after first minister Nicola Sturgeon's Covid-19 measures announced on Thursday. (Scottish Sun - print edition)
Brighton believe Celtic's price for striker Odsonne Edouard is "unrealistic". (Daily Record)
Celtic captain Scott Brown has hailed the club's £14m transfer push in their quest for 10 titles in a row. (Scottish Sun)
Hibernian chief executive Leeann Dempster says there are "no guarantees" about keeping footballers in a perfect social bubble. (The Scotsman)
The Scottish FA have told parents they are not allowed to watch their children play at grassroots level over coronavirus fears. (Daily Record)
Roma have dropped any interest in signing Celtic's forgotten defender Boli Bolingoli. (Scottish Sun)
But the left-back's exile could be ended with a move to the Turkish Super Lig. (Daily Mail - print edition)
Scottish midfielder Liam Henderson is closing in on a move from Hellas Verona to Serie B side Lecce. (The Herald - subscription may be required)
Dunfermline are "scouting the globe" for talent after receiving an influx of money from a German investment group. (The Courier)
Southampton are unhappy with Scotland after midfielder Stuart Armstrong returned from international duty injured. (The Scotsman)