Next month's Old Firm game is likely to be played without any fans after first minister Nicola Sturgeon's Covid-19 measures announced on Thursday. (Scottish Sun - print edition)

Brighton believe Celtic's price for striker Odsonne Edouard is "unrealistic". (Daily Record external-link )

Celtic captain Scott Brown has hailed the club's £14m transfer push in their quest for 10 titles in a row. (Scottish Sun external-link )

Hibernian chief executive Leeann Dempster says there are "no guarantees" about keeping footballers in a perfect social bubble. (The Scotsman external-link )

The Scottish FA have told parents they are not allowed to watch their children play at grassroots level over coronavirus fears. (Daily Record external-link )

Roma have dropped any interest in signing Celtic's forgotten defender Boli Bolingoli. (Scottish Sun external-link )

But the left-back's exile could be ended with a move to the Turkish Super Lig. (Daily Mail - print edition)

Scottish midfielder Liam Henderson is closing in on a move from Hellas Verona to Serie B side Lecce. (The Herald - subscription may be required external-link )

Dunfermline are "scouting the globe" for talent after receiving an influx of money from a German investment group. (The Courier external-link )