Nathaniel Mendez-Laing has also played for Peterborough United and Rochdale

Cardiff boss Neil Harris has confirmed the departure of winger Nathaniel Mendez-Laing was for a "serious breach of contract."

In a statement the club said Mendez-Laing's contract had been terminated with "immediate effect."

Commenting for the first time, Harris said he had been consulted over the move and was "comfortable" with it.

"It is a decision which has not been taken lightly by the football club," he said.

"Its a serious decision which impacts on the football club and 'Mandy ' himself.

"A lot of thought has gone into it but ultimately a decision was taken for the best interests of the football club."

He added: "A decision has been made - one that is best for the football club and its supporters. I cannot say any more. I will feel like I am stepping over the boundaries if I do."

Harris said "time will tell" if any more details would emerge but he said he was bound by "legal protocols."

But he was part of the process, due to the "severity" of the matter and said: "I was consulted by the football club.

"I have an excellent relationship with the board and the owner. Due to the severity of the situation I was asked an opinion but ultimately it is a football club decision and I am part of the club."

Asked if he was "comfortable" with the decision, Harris said "yes."

The Cardiff manager confirmed the players' union the Professional Footballers Association (PFA) had also been involved.

"The PFA represent their players and football clubs and have a really tough job to do especially in the difficult circumstances. They are the voice of reason," Harris added.

"They are always there to offer advice and support especially to the players and they did play a big part in this. They were informed and part of it all the way through."

Mendez-Laing, issued a statement through his agent today, thanking the fans for the support they had shown him over the past three years.

Harris said he had not spoken to the player in the past 48 hours, but his door would "always be open" to the former Wolves winger.

"You never stop working with players for whatever reason. Danny Ward left us in the summer and I got on extremely well with him.

"Players I managed at Millwall ..some people need something to lean on and advise with and someone a bit neutral in a situation. With Mendez, yes, the door will always be open."

Cardiff kick off their Championship campaign at home to Sheffield Wednesday, on Saturday.

Neil Harris succeeded Neil Warnock as Cardiff City boss

He did not see the departure of Mendez-Laing as a blow because "he doesn't work for us anymore, he doesn't play for us any more."

But the Cardiff manager has today addressed the matter with his squad.

"I spoke to the players this morning in a pre-match build up meeting and addressed the situation with the players. They are great," he said.

"We are now fully focussed on Sheffield Wednesday and we are ready for the League campaign. If anything, the players had the best day's training today since the day before the Fulham game in the second leg of the play-offs."

He added: "The players care about team mates and they care about the industry they work in and understand the comings and goings in professional football, especially the senior players.

"Some senior players have been given as much knowledge as can be afforded to them for legal purposes, they run with it accordingly. They run my dressing room and they have been very understanding.

"Today after it was discussed we quickly refocused and are ready and prepared for Saturday.

"That is the clear message for everybody. We have to move on and we have to look forward to a really exciting season for us and the coming together of a really exciting squad in my opinion."