David Parkhouse is relishing his brief loan spell at Hartlepool

Northern Ireland U21 striker David Parkhouse has signed for National League side Hartlepool United from Sheffield United on loan until January.

The 20-year-old was on loan at League Two club Stevenage before the Covid-19 lockdown.

Parkhouse scored for NI U21s in their win over Malta earlier this month.

He said: "After seeing The Vic, I'm more excited than I ever was. This is a huge club and I want to come in, score goals and help the side as best I can."

Parkhouse, who has yet to make a first-team appearance for the Blades, scored 19 goals in 39 games for Derry City in the League of Ireland during a loan spell in the 2018/19 season.

"We are delighted to get David in - it is somewhere on the pitch we have been looking to strengthen and he provides us just that," Hartlepool boss Dave Challinor told the club website.

"He is a goalscorer and a U21 international so I believe he can do very well in this league."