Kenny Tete featured for Lyon against Manchester City in August's Champions League quarter-final

Fulham have signed Netherlands defender Kenny Tete from French club Lyon for an undisclosed fee.

The 24-year-old joins on a four-year contract with the option to extend the deal for a further 12 months.

Tete, who has 13 international caps, began his career at Ajax before joining Lyon in 2017.

"The team is back in the Premier League now and I will give 100% to keep us there," the Dutchman said after completing his move on Thursday.

The right-back helped his former side reach the Champions League semi-finals in August and played against Dijon last week.

"It is a great feeling. I feel blessed to be here," Tete told FFCtv. "I cannot wait to start my new journey and meet my new team-mates.

Fulham host Arsenal in their opening Premier League fixture of the new season on Saturday (12:30 BST).

Tony Khan, Fulham's sporting director, said the arrival of Tete "strengthened our squad to compete in the Premier League".

"He's a young player with great experience, and I'm thrilled that he's joining us on a long contract."