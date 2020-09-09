Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

The FA Cup is currently at the preliminary round stage, with ties taking place on Saturday

Lincoln United and Dunston UTS have withdrawn from the FA Cup following positive cases of coronavirus within the two non-league clubs.

Eight Lincoln players tested positive before Saturday's preliminary round tie at West Bridgford, with two cases at Dunston, who were to play Whitley Bay.

In both cases Public Health England advised postponement of the fixture.

The FA does not allow for rescheduled games, with both West Bridgford and Whitley Bay set to receive a bye.

In a statement, external-link eighth-tier Lincoln United said the decision not to play was "on advice from Public and Environmental Health, and not due to any further positive tests within the club".

Fellow eighth-tier side Dunston say they have advised everyone who had been in contact with the two individuals to self-isolate, and that a deep-clean disinfection of the stadium had been arranged following the incident.