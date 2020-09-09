Last updated on .From the section European Football

Dortmund were one of the few major European clubs without plans for a women's team

Borussia Dortmund are to launch a women's team for the 2021-22 season, the Bundesliga club have announced.

The team will start as a non-professional outfit in the eighth tier of German women's football.

Dortmund managing director Carsten Cramer said the aim was to "start from the bottom and move to the top".

They were one of the few major European clubs still without plans for a women's team, but follow rivals Schalke who will launch a women's team this term.

Cramer added: "The team will initially play in 'District League B' with the goal of moving up to the Bundesliga within a decade.

"It became clear that our sporting plan had to be authentic and organic."