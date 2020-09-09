Last updated on .From the section Hull

Leo Da Silva Lopes' season with Hull ended in relegation from the Championship

Midfielder Leo Da Silva Lopes has left Hull City to join Belgian side Cercle Bruges for an undisclosed fee.

The 21-year-old joined the Tigers from Wigan Athletic in August 2019 and scored twice in 44 appearances during his only season with the club.

Portugal-born Da Silva Lopes began his career in England with Peterborough, scoring four times in 108 appearances before moving to the Latics.

But he spent just a year at Wigan before moving on again to Hull.

