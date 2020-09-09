Last updated on .From the section Swindon

Joe Fryer worked his way back to fitness at Middlesbrough after suffering a broken leg during a loan spell at Carlisle in 2018

League One newcomers Swindon Town have signed former Middlesbrough goalkeeper Joe Fryer on a short-term deal.

The 24-year-old, who has not made a senior appearance since August 2018 because of injury, will remain with the Robins until January.

Fryer came through Boro's youth system and has previously had loan spells at Hartlepool, Stevenage and Carlisle.

He suffered a broken leg during his stint with the Cumbrians and was on trial at Swindon during pre-season.

