Anthony Jeffrey scored Dover's winner against Wrexham at the Racecourse last season

Wrexham have signed former Dover Athletic winger Anthony Jeffrey following a successful trial with the club.

Jeffrey, 25, a product of the Arsenal academy, is Wrexham's ninth summer signing having been training with Dean Keates' side.

The Guyana international has also played for Sutton United, Boreham Wood and Forest Green Rovers.

"It's an incredible club. A massive club," Jeffrey said.

"I've known a lot of the lads actually for a long time. They've all welcomed me and had me as one of the lads."