Lee Erwin (left) scored once in 23 games for Ross County

St Mirren are poised to sign Lee Erwin after Ross County confirmed that the striker has left the Dingwall club for "family reasons".

The 26-year-old started County's first two games of the season, was a substitute in the next two but was not in the squad for the latest two.

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin said: "He wanted to come back down to the Glasgow area.

"He's a player I've always liked, an old-fashioned number nine."

Goodwin hopes the paperwork can be completed ahead of Saturday's home match against Hibernian in the Scottish Premiership.

"If we manage to get it over the line, it would be a bit of competition for Jon Obika, but I'd also like to see them playing together," he said.

Erwin, who started his career with Motherwell and had spells with Leeds United and Kilmarnock, joined County in summer 2019 after a spell with Iranian top-flight club Tractor.

He has scored once in 23 appearances for the Highland outfit.

Confirming that Erwin's contract, due to end next summer, had been terminated, County manager Stuart Kettlewell told his club website: "Lee had come to me and had a very honest conversation in regard to his family situation.

"We are all human and all have various situations going on in our lives and we are very understanding of where he needed to be and, like any of us, family always has to come first."