Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Alessia Russo made her England debut against Spain in March

Women's Super League side Manchester United have signed England forward Alessia Russo on a two-year contract, with a further year's option.

The 21-year-old forward arrives after spending three years at North Carolina Tar Heels, while she was studying at the University of North Carolina.

The ex-Chelsea youngster, who has also played for Brighton, received her first senior England call-up in February.

She was named in Phil Neville's latest England training squad on Tuesday.

Capped at every age group by England, Russo won bronze at the 2018 Under-20 World Cup.

"I'm so honoured to be here, I come from a family of Manchester United supporters so it's a dream to now say I am part of this great club," she told the club website.

"It's been a bit of a strange time over the last few months but I'm really happy to be back in England and coming to United was the perfect opportunity for me."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.