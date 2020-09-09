Last updated on .From the section Leeds United

Bielsa and Leeds won 28 games in the Championship last season

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa has confirmed he will be staying with the club for their first season back in the Premier League.

The 65-year-old's contract expired at the end of last season after he led Leeds to the Championship title.

Bielsa joined on a two-year deal, with the option of a third year, in June 2018.

"Everything has been sorted and it's definite I will be here next season," said the Argentine.

When he joined the club two years ago, Bielsa said the chance to manage Leeds "was impossible to turn down" and it had always been his "ambition to work in England".

Leeds missed out on promotion in his first year in charge after losing to Derby County in the Championship play-off semi-finals, but finished 10 points clear of West Brom at the top of the second flight last season.

In August, Leeds chief executive Angus Kinnear said Bielsa was "very, very close" to signing a new contract but that he "was confused on training" and that it was "about him getting the time to focus on signing it".

Bielsa added that Leeds "will try to play the same way" as in their Championship-winning campaign but that it was "difficult to say how the players are going to adjust to the Premier League".