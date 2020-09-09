Last updated on .From the section Dundee Utd

Lawrence Shankland's only appearance this season came in the opening-day draw with St Johnstone

Dundee United are close to signing midfielder Florent Hoti, while Lawrence Shankland returns to face Rangers on Saturday after a six-week lay-off.

Defender Mark Connolly, who is the subject of an internal investigation over claims he refused to wear a face covering in a taxi, is out for "a number of weeks" with an ankle injury.

A similar problem has sidelined striker Shankland since the opening day.

"Are you ready? He's back! He's back!" said manager Micky Mellon.

"Lawrence is fit, nobody has tried to buy him this week - before anyone asks that - and we're delighted he's in the group again.

"To have a Scottish international back in the group is a terrific boost for us. He gives us more options and makes us stronger."

England-born Hoti, 19, who is also eligible for Kosovo, has been without a club since leaving Rochdale last summer.

"We're close to doing that. It's looking more than likely it will get done," added Mellon.

"He's a talented lad, confident, technically very good. He has all the ingredients. I'm pleased to get him in and really excited by the potential he has. We think he can be a very good player."