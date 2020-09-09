Last updated on .From the section Arsenal

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil used a Twitter Q&A this week to take a swipe at north London rivals Tottenham and reveal his favourite players.

Here are some of the things we learned…

He is ready for selection

For the avoidance of any doubt...

Is that a 'come get me' to manager Mikel Arteta?

He has no mercy for Spurs fans

Shots fired

Tottenham last won a trophy in 2008. Could Jose Mourinho end that run?

No current Arsenal players make his dream XI

No Aubameyang?

Former Gunner Santi Cazorla does make the cut, but it's mostly compatriots from the Germany side and his Real Madrid days…

He will vouch for Sergio Ramos' character

Loaded question?

Well, someone has to defend him.

And the respect is mutual

Could Arsenal use a new centre-back?

The best defender he's faced, though, is a Barcelona man

Everyone fears Captain Caveman

He is a fan of Flamini

Spurs fans, look away

Another dig at Spurs! Savage. Arsenal fans will remember with some fondness the Frenchman's two goals against Spurs in the League Cup in 2015.

...as well as another French Arsenal legend

This would be a creative midfield

And finally the respect for Wenger is still there