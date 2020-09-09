Mesut Ozil: Arsenal midfielder reveals his dream XI and takes swipe at Spurs in Q&A

By Ciaran VarleyBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Arsenal

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil used a Twitter Q&A this week to take a swipe at north London rivals Tottenham and reveal his favourite players.

Here are some of the things we learned…

He is ready for selection

Mesut Ozil says he is ready to play against Fulham, but it's out of his hands
For the avoidance of any doubt...

Is that a 'come get me' to manager Mikel Arteta?

He has no mercy for Spurs fans

Mesut Ozil says he'd go to Spurs if he didn't want to win trophies
Shots fired

Tottenham last won a trophy in 2008. Could Jose Mourinho end that run?

No current Arsenal players make his dream XI

Ozil's dream XI: Casillas, Lahm, Ramos, Boateng, Marcelo, Xabi Alonso, Cazorla, Di Maria, Kaka, C. Ronaldo, Benzema
No Aubameyang?

Former Gunner Santi Cazorla does make the cut, but it's mostly compatriots from the Germany side and his Real Madrid days…

He will vouch for Sergio Ramos' character

Ozil calls Sergio Ramos one of the best defenders ever and a great character
Loaded question?

Well, someone has to defend him.

And the respect is mutual

Sergio Ramos asks Ozil when he's coming to visit
Could Arsenal use a new centre-back?

The best defender he's faced, though, is a Barcelona man

Ozil says Carlos Puyol is the best defender he's faced
Everyone fears Captain Caveman

He is a fan of Flamini

Ozil says Mathieu Flamini is the best player he's played with at Arsenal (two goals vs Tottenham)
Spurs fans, look away

Another dig at Spurs! Savage. Arsenal fans will remember with some fondness the Frenchman's two goals against Spurs in the League Cup in 2015.

...as well as another French Arsenal legend

Robert Pires and Mesut Ozil selfie. Ozil tweet says he's the one Arsenal Invincible legend that he'd love to play with
This would be a creative midfield

And finally the respect for Wenger is still there

Mesut Ozil tweet describes Arsene Wenger in three words: Gentleman. Legendary. Invincible.
The gaffer will have enjoyed this

