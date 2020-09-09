Last updated on .From the section Hamilton

Hodson must isolate for 14 days after having close contact with a positive case at St Mirren

Hamilton head coach Brian Rice says clubs should expect more disruption after defender Lee Hodson was forced to isolate after coming into contact with the St Mirren positive Covid-19 case.

The 28-year-old has initially tested negative, but must isolate for 14 days.

St Mirren confirmed on Thursday a member of their first-team squad was found to have Covid-19 after testing.

"It's just unfortunate, it's the world we live in at the minute," Rice said.

"It's not the first time and it won't be the last time over the coming months."

Rice revealed Hodson was contacted by the St Mirren player immediately after his test result, and told the club on Tuesday morning.

The rest of Hamilton's squad have tested negative, with Rice "hoping it's an isolated case".

Hodson will miss away games against Livingston and Kilmarnock.

"It's very frustrating because you pick your team and you're working on a couple of things and something outwith the football changes the circumstances," Rice added.