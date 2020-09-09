Last updated on .From the section Stevenage

Arthur Read was on the books at Luton Town before joining Brentford in 2019

League Two side Stevenage have signed Brentford midfielder Arthur Read on a season-long loan deal.

The 20-year-old is yet to feature for the Bees but played 30 times for the Championship club's B team last season.

The west London club have the option to recall Read from his loan spell at the Lamex Stadium in January.

"Arthur is an exciting young talent and we have watched him and his development for a long time now," Stevenage boss Alex Revell told the club website. external-link

Read spent time with Luton Town before joining Brentford, making seven appearances for the Hatters in the EFL Trophy.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.