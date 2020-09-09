Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Denise O'Sullivan won back-to-back National Women's Soccer League titles with North Carolina in 2018 and 2019

Women's Super League side Brighton & Hove Albion Women have signed striker Denise O'Sullivan on loan from North Carolina Courage until the end of 2020.

The 26-year-old Republic of Ireland international has played in her home country, Scotland, the United States and Australia.

"She has a proven goalscoring record in some of the best leagues in the world," boss Hope Powell told the club website. external-link

Brighton started the season with a 2-0 win over Birmingham City on Sunday.

