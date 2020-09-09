Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Ethan Ampadu (right) played in Wales' recent Nations League wins over Finland and Bulgaria

Ethan Ampadu has looked every inch an international footballer during 15 appearances for Wales.

But having joined Sheffield United on a season-long loan from Chelsea, Ampadu rejects the suggestion that his aim at Bramall Lane should be to establish himself at club level as he has done in the red of his country.

As things stand, it would be a shock if Ampadu is not a prominent player when Euro 2020 comes around next summer, yet the teenager is taking nothing for granted.

"I am not sure I would say I am an established player yet," Ampadu says.

"I have played 15 times, that's not 50 times, it's not 100 times. I have still got a lot to learn and a lot to improve on. I have to try to work hard to get into the team."

Ampadu, who turns 20 on Monday, got a first taste of senior football at Exeter City, making his debut before he had done his GCSEs.

He played 13 games for the Grecians before moving to Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2017.

Ampadu has made a dozen first-team appearances for Chelsea, while he played seven times while on loan at RB Leipzig last season.

I’ve still got a lot to learn - Ampadu

The hope is the move to Yorkshire will give him the minutes he craves.

"It was a bit stop-start last year. I had a bit of an injury to look after," said Ampadu.

"I just can't wait to get started and hopefully get as much time as I can on the pitch and show everyone what I can do. That's the aim."

Ampadu has been tipped to thrive in the Premier League ever since he became Exeter's youngest player, when aged just 15 years and 10 months old, in 2016.

He had come through the youth system at Exeter, one of the clubs his father Kwame - now assistant coach to Thierry Henry at Montreal Impact - played for during a career which also featured a lengthy spell in Wales with Swansea City.

"He tries not to get involved too much because he wants me to be independent, which helps me to learn myself," says Ampadu junior, who qualifies to represent Wales through his mother.

"But he is always there if I want someone to chat to. He keeps me on my toes."

Not that Ampadu is getting carried away, despite his obvious promise.

"I know at the end of the day I have not done a lot in the football world - I want to do so much more," he says.

"I can't be too happy or excited because I have still got a very long way to go."

Ethan Ampadu helped RB Leipzig to a 1-0 Champions League win at Tottenham Hotspur in February

Ampadu's best position is a source of debate. He has impressed in both central defence and midfield, and feels equally at home in either department.

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder, who tried to sign Ampadu last summer, says his new recruit's versatility made him an attractive proposition.

"The attitude of the boy is that if we ask him to do a job for the team, he will do it," Wilder says.

"I am sure he will go on to have a fabulous career at Chelsea, but his focus now is to have a good year at Sheffield United."

Ampadu wanted to join Sheffield United on the back of their performances last season, when they began as one of the favourites to go down but ended up ninth.

Now the challenge is to break into a team that won many admirers in 2019-20.

"I have to learn, I have to develop and I have to get stronger," Ampadu says.

The ideal scenario for clubs - Chelsea and Sheffield United - and country is Ampadu goes into the European Championships on the back of a strong year with the Blades.

"I have been fortunate to be selected (by Wales) even though I am not playing that much at club level," he adds.

"But I want to change that. I want to get into the team off the back of good club performances."