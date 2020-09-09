Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Neil Etheridge's last league game for Cardiff was a 6-1 defeat at Queens Park Rangers in January 2020

Cardiff City goalkeeper Neil Etheridge looks set to join Championship rivals Birmingham City.

The two clubs are hopeful of completing a permanent deal for the 65-cap Philippines international.

Etheridge, 30, was a regular for Cardiff during their Championship promotion-winning season in 2017-18 and their season in the Premier League.

But he lost his place at the turn of the year to Alex Smithies, who enjoyed a fine run of form.

The Chelsea academy product began his professional career with Fulham before joining Cardiff in 2017 after impressing at Walsall.

Etheridge has made 99 league appearances for the Bluebirds, but his spell on the bench alerted Birmingham and other clubs to his availability, with a fee likely to be involved in the transfer.

If the deal progresses as expected, former Newport County goalkeeper Joe Day, who was on loan at AFC Wimbledon last season, is set to start the Championship campaign as Smithies' deputy.

