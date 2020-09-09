Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, SPFL, Covid-19, Dundee United, St Johnstone

Scottish football chiefs are pleading with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon not to scrap fan test events as cases of Covid-19 rise in Scotland. (Daily Recordexternal-link)

Celtic are hoping to sign Queens Park Rangers forward Bright Osayi-Samuel on a bargain deal, despite him being rated at £5m. (Scottish Sunexternal-link)

Aaron Hickey says a chat with Hearts captain Steven Naismith convinced him that a move to Serie A side Bologna was the right move for him. (Scottish Sunexternal-link)

Celtic have slapped a £15m price tag on defender Kristoffer Ajer while eyeing a Norwegian replacement for the centre-half if he goes. (Daily Mail - print edition)

Czech Republic's goalscorer Jakub Pesek says he had to be dragged out of a spa when he heard he was being called up to play against Scotland. (Scottish Sunexternal-link)

St Johnstone's Jamie McCart says third place in the Scottish Premiership is up for grabs this season. (The Courierexternal-link)

Midfielder Florent Hoti is expected to sign for Dundee United after impressing on trial. (Daily Recordexternal-link)

Celtic's Boli Bolingoli has held talks with Roma as he nears the Parkhead exit door after his Covid-19 lockdown breach. (Scottish Sunexternal-link)

Celtic youngster Scott Robertson is heading on loan to League One Gillingham after penning a new Parkhead deal. (Scottish Sunexternal-link)

