Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, SPFL, Covid-19, Dundee United, St Johnstone
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Scottish football chiefs are pleading with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon not to scrap fan test events as cases of Covid-19 rise in Scotland. (Daily Record)
Celtic are hoping to sign Queens Park Rangers forward Bright Osayi-Samuel on a bargain deal, despite him being rated at £5m. (Scottish Sun)
Aaron Hickey says a chat with Hearts captain Steven Naismith convinced him that a move to Serie A side Bologna was the right move for him. (Scottish Sun)
Celtic have slapped a £15m price tag on defender Kristoffer Ajer while eyeing a Norwegian replacement for the centre-half if he goes. (Daily Mail - print edition)
Czech Republic's goalscorer Jakub Pesek says he had to be dragged out of a spa when he heard he was being called up to play against Scotland. (Scottish Sun)
St Johnstone's Jamie McCart says third place in the Scottish Premiership is up for grabs this season. (The Courier)
Midfielder Florent Hoti is expected to sign for Dundee United after impressing on trial. (Daily Record)
Celtic's Boli Bolingoli has held talks with Roma as he nears the Parkhead exit door after his Covid-19 lockdown breach. (Scottish Sun)
Celtic youngster Scott Robertson is heading on loan to League One Gillingham after penning a new Parkhead deal. (Scottish Sun)