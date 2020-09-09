Last updated on .From the section Newport

Padraig Amond (right) has scored 50 goals in three seasons at Newport County

Forward Padraig Amond believes good fortune with injuries will be key to Newport County's hopes of mounting a promotion push this season.

The Exiles begin the new League Two campaign at Scunthorpe United on Saturday.

Mike Flynn's team finished 14th in the shortened 2019-20 season having reached the play-off final the previous year.

"You just have to hope you get a bit of luck," 32-year-old Amond told BBC Radio Wales.

"We didn't get much luck last year with injuries to key players at big times in the season.

"I suppose the season we got to the play-off final, we were quite lucky that the core group of players played the majority of the season and we didn't get many injuries. When you don't have a massive squad that plays a big part.

"But we have had a really good pre-season. Everyone looks really fit, so we go into the season with optimism, hoping it's going to be a season like a couple of years ago and not like last year."