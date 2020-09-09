Last updated on .From the section St Mirren

St Mirren are due to host Hibernian in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday

A St Mirren first-team player is self-isolating after testing positive for coronavirus on Monday.

The case was picked up during the Scottish Premiership club's twice-weekly testing, with another round due to take place tomorrow.

It casts doubt on Saturday's home game against Hibernian.

Aberdeen had three games postponed when two players contracted Covid-19, while Celtic had two delayed when Boli Bolingoli broke quarantine rules.

St Mirren were previously rocked when seven members of staff tested positive for Covid-19 in July, but six were found to be false-positives after further screening.

Renfrewshire, the local authority area in which the club is based, is currently subject to the Scottish government's local rules restricting visitors to homes.

The spike in cases in the area led to the rejection of the club's proposal to host a test event with fans.

Two of Saturday's games - Aberdeen v Kilmarnock and Ross County v Celtic - will have up to 300 supporters present.

The Premiership season has already faced disruption when first eight Aberdeen players were forced to self isolate after two contracted the virus in a bar in the city, then Celtic full-back Bolingoli played against Kilmarnock just days after a trip to Spain without abiding by quarantine rules.

After those incidents, Scotland's first minister Nicola Sturgeon said Scottish football should consider the resulting postponements as "a yellow card".