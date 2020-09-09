Last updated on .From the section Fulham

Alphonse Areola last represented France in June 2019 in a 2-0 win over Bolivia in an international friendly

Fulham have signed France international goalkeeper Alphonse Areola on a season-long loan from Paris St-Germain.

Areola, 27, spent last season on loan at Real Madrid and played nine times for them, including two Champions League ties.

“I am very happy everything is done,” said Areola. “[Manager] Scott Parker called me and I had a good feeling. He said he really wanted me.

“Fulham's a historic club in London and I've heard a lot about the stadium."

The 6ft 5in Arreola has played three times for France and was an unused member of their 2018 World Cup-winning squad.

He added: “I hope this season will be a good one for us. I want to bring my energy and do everything for this team to keep us where we belong.”

Fulham co-owner Tony Khan, whose team won promotion from the Championship to the Premier League last season, said: “Alphonse has experience at the very highest level.

"He’s played in France’s national team, won the league title with PSG, had success at RC Lens, Bastia and with Villarreal, and most recently he played for Real Madrid as they won La Liga last season.

“We’re excited he’s joining us, and he’ll be an excellent addition."