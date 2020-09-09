Last updated on .From the section Wolves

Vitinha has made eight first-team appearances for Porto

Wolves have signed Portugal Under-21 midfielder Vitinha on a season-long loan from Porto.

The 20-year-old made his senior debut for Porto in January and made eight appearances in total to help the club win the Primeira Liga.

The loan deal comes with the option to make the move permanent.

"Vitinha is a crucial signing and an integral component in our recruitment plan for this summer," said Wolves executive chairman Jeff Shi.

"He is an exciting and special young talent, with an abundance of technique and creativity."

Vitinha follows former Porto team-mate Fabio Silva to Wolves after the club broke their transfer record to sign 18-year-old on Saturday.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side also signed Brazilian left-back Marcal from Lyon earlier this week.