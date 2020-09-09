Last updated on .From the section England

New Zealand (all white kit) lost 3-1 to the Republic of Ireland in a friendly in Dublin in November

England will play New Zealand in a behind-closed-doors friendly at Wembley on Thursday, 12 November.

It means the next four matches for Gareth Southgate’s side will all take place at Wembley.

A Football Association statement said: “In keeping with current guidelines, the game is scheduled to be played behind-closed-doors.

"The FA has committed to working with the Government to get supporters back in stadiums as soon as possible.”

The Three Lions have played two Nations League matches in September, winning 1-0 in Iceland and then a 0-0 draw away against Denmark on Tuesday.

New Zealand are 122nd in the world rankings – 118 places below England - and their squad includes Burnley striker Chris Wood.

England have met New Zealand twice before, both during a 1991 summer tour with Graham Taylor’s side winning 1-0 in Auckland and then 2-0 in Wellington.

England’s next six matches

Friendly: Thursday, 8 October (20:00 BST) v Wales (H)

Nations League: Sunday, 11 October (17:00 BST) v Belgium (H)

Nations League: Wednesday, 14 October (19:45 BST) v Denmark (H)

Friendly: Thursday 12 November (kick-off to be confirmed) v New Zealand (H)

Nations League: Sunday, 15 November (19:45 GMT) v Belgium (A)

Nations League: Wednesday, 18 November (19:45 GMT) v Iceland (H)