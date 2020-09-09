Last updated on .From the section St Mirren

St Mirren will exchange players and coaches with Para Hills Knights

St Mirren have announced a strategic partnership with Australian second-tier side Para Hills Knights SC.

The clubs will exchange players and coaches as well as play academy tours and tournaments, with the potential for commercial opportunities.

St Mirren chief executive Tony Fitzpatrick told the club's website external-link it will be a "positive partnership".

The Knights play in the South Australian National Premier League, the tier below the A-League.

There is no promotion and relegation in the Australian top flight.

Dale Ramsay, senior co-ordinator at Para Hills Knights SC, said: "Developing a pathway for growth and resource sharing between our clubs is exciting and we believe it will be hugely beneficial for players, managers and officials to share knowledge and strengthen both clubs."