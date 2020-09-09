Last updated on .From the section Coventry

Jodi Jones has featured just 12 times in the past two season for Coventry

Coventry City winger Jodi Jones is to again undergo surgery after suffering a third anterior cruciate knee ligament injury in less than three years.

The 22-year-old has twice previously ruptured his ACL in his left knee, first in 2017 and again in 2018.

Jones, who played just twice before the 2019-20 campaign was curtailed by coronavirus, has now suffered a similar injury to his right knee in training.

"We are all really disappointed for Jodi," said Coventry boss Mark Robins.

"Jodi will be operated on by the best surgeon in Europe in the coming weeks, once the injury has settled down.

"He has shown his mental and physical strength to recover from injury previously, and we will support him again over the coming days and weeks and through his rehabilitation programme."