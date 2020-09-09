Last updated on .From the section Barnsley

Michal Helik helped KS Cracovia win the Polish Cup last season

Barnsley have signed defender Michal Helik from Polish top-flight side KS Cracovia for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old Polish centre-back, who spent three years at Cracovia, has signed a three-year contract with the Championship club.

"We have been looking at Michal for a long time," Tykes chief executive Dane Murphy told the club website. external-link

"He's exactly the kind of defender we covet and will complement our backline as we head into the new season."

